WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 12, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1059 AM PDT Sun May 7 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Washington... Kettle River near Ferry above Curlew affecting Ferry County. For the Kettle River...including Ferry above Curlew...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. Cold water shock can cause loss of muscle function and the rapid onset of hypothermia. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kettle River near Ferry above Curlew. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Water begins to impact State Route 21 near Little Goosemus Road at mile post 185. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM PDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM PDT Sunday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage on Friday. - Flood stage is 18.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 06/01/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am PDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Kettle River Ferry above Curle 18.5 19.9 Sun 10 am PD 19.6 19.4 19.0 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather