WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Spokane WA 837 AM PDT Sun May 7 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding on the north and west forks of Salmon Creek is occurring. This has been compounded by releases on from the Conconully Reservoir into the Salmon Creek. * WHERE...Parts of Okanogan county in North Central Washington, including the community of Conconully. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 829 AM PDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include...Conconully and areas downstream on the Muckamuck burn scar. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flood water from mountain snowmelt is cold and dangerous. Entering this fast flowing water can cause cold water shock leading to loss of muscle function and onset of hypothermia. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather