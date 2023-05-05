WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1013 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snowmelt is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the

following county, Okanogan.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1009 AM PDT, emergency management reported heavy rain and

water over the Broadway Bridge in Conconully which is in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

- Additional rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours which

will likely cause more flooding issues of low lying areas and

rising creeks and streams. Heavy rain on the Muckamuch burn

scar may cause debris flow down the North Fork Salmon Creek.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Conconully.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather