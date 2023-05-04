WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 536 PM PDT Thu May 4 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Nez Perce and east central Asotin Counties through 600 PM PDT... At 536 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Winchester, or 18 miles south of Lapwai, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Waha. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4617 11672 4606 11677 4615 11709 4630 11700 TIME...MOT...LOC 0036Z 118DEG 22KT 4614 11682 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather