WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 7, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 915 PM PDT Wed May 3 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington... Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 915 AM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.8 feet, McGregor's Meadow Road will be mostly flooded. At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM PDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM PDT Wednesday was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain between 24 and 25 feet through Saturday before receding Saturday night. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.9 feet on 06/05/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather