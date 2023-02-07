WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

130 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western

Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

