WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 543 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.