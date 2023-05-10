WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 15, 2023

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

741 PM PDT Wed May 10 2023

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up

to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at night,

especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver

Metropolitan area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

