WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 30, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Portland OR
602 AM PDT Sun Apr 30 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sneaker waves possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. These sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the cold ocean waters, resulting in serious injury or death.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.