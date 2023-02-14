WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1127 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Willapa Hills. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches in the hills. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Western Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and Western Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Spotty, slushy snow accumulations are possible in the coastal communities. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be more consistent above 500 feet. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather