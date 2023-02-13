WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

423 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Willapa Hills.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to

1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary considerably below

1000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch of snow

accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will produce

localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more, especially for

elevations above 500 feet.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

conditions could impact the morning commute.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather