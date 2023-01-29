WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

200 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and

frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be below zero at times

for the Cascade passes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather