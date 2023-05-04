WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

_____

892 FPUS56 KOTX 040823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

WAZ031-041100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-041100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ038-041100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

up to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ041-041100-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ044-041100-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-041100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

up to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ047-041100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ048-041100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ049-041100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather