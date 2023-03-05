WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023 _____ 871 FPUS56 KSEW 051158 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-060000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 33 48 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ559-060000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 44 30 46 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ507-060000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 34 49 \/ 20 20 30 Everett 44 32 47 \/ 20 20 20 $$ WAZ509-060000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 31 50 \/ 10 30 30 Tacoma 47 30 49 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ556-060000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers until early morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 32 50 \/ 20 20 30 $$ WAZ555-060000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers through the day. Scattered snow showers early in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Scattered snow showers late in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow showers early in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 46 32 49 \/ 50 40 40 Enumclaw 45 30 47 \/ 30 30 40 North Bend 46 31 50 \/ 40 40 50 $$ WAZ503-060000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Scattered snow showers late in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 44 32 46 \/ 30 10 10 Sumas 45 32 47 \/ 40 20 20 $$ WAZ506-060000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Scattered rain and snow showers late in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 45 35 46 \/ 20 10 10 Mount Vernon 46 33 48 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ001-060000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 45 36 46 \/ 10 10 10 Eastsound 43 36 44 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ510-060000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 46 35 48 \/ 20 10 10 Port Townsend 44 34 46 \/ 20 10 20 $$ WAZ511-060000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then scattered rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 30 47 \/ 10 20 50 $$ WAZ504-060000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Scattered snow showers after midnight, then isolated snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers through the day. Numerous snow showers early in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 32 48 \/ 20 20 50 Olympia 47 29 48 \/ 10 20 40 $$ WAZ512-060000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers early in the afternoon. Numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-060000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 33 45 \/ 20 10 30 Sequim 45 30 46 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ515-060000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Scattered snow showers late in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 42 35 43 \/ 30 30 60 $$ WAZ517-060000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 36 48 \/ 40 40 70 $$ WAZ516-060000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then scattered rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers early in the afternoon. Numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then numerous rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 46 33 46 \/ 50 40 60 $$ WAZ513-060000- Olympics- 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with numerous showers. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 26 18 27 \/ 20 20 40 $$ WAZ567-060000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 31 20 32 \/ 70 40 40 $$ WAZ568-060000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 32 20 33 \/ 60 50 50 Stevens Pass 28 18 29 \/ 70 40 50 $$ WAZ569-060000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 33 48 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ559-060000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 357 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.