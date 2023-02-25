WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023 _____ 591 FPUS56 KSEW 251132 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-260000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 42 35 43 \/ 20 100 70 $$ WAZ559-260000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 41 32 42 \/ 20 100 70 $$ WAZ507-260000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 42 35 43 \/ 20 90 70 Everett 40 34 41 \/ 20 90 70 $$ WAZ509-260000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 45 35 43 \/ 10 90 70 Tacoma 44 34 42 \/ 10 100 70 $$ WAZ556-260000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 44 35 43 \/ 20 100 70 $$ WAZ555-260000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 46 35 40 \/ 20 100 100 Enumclaw 44 33 39 \/ 10 100 90 North Bend 47 35 41 \/ 10 100 90 $$ WAZ503-260000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 9 inches. Highs near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 38 34 42 \/ 40 100 60 Sumas 37 33 41 \/ 50 100 80 $$ WAZ506-260000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 7 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 40 35 43 \/ 30 90 60 Mount Vernon 42 35 42 \/ 30 90 70 $$ WAZ001-260000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 39 35 43 \/ 40 90 40 Eastsound 38 34 42 \/ 40 90 50 $$ WAZ510-260000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 41 36 43 \/ 30 80 60 Port Townsend 40 34 42 \/ 30 80 60 $$ WAZ511-260000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 43 33 41 \/ 20 100 80 $$ WAZ504-260000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 45 35 41 \/ 10 100 90 Olympia 44 33 42 \/ 10 100 80 $$ WAZ512-260000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ WAZ514-260000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 40 33 42 \/ 50 90 60 Sequim 41 32 43 \/ 30 80 50 $$ WAZ515-260000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 38 35 39 \/ 90 100 80 $$ WAZ517-260000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 44 37 43 \/ 30 100 90 $$ WAZ516-260000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening. Rain. Snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 41 35 41 \/ 90 100 90 $$ WAZ513-260000- Olympics- 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of snow until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 5 inches. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 6 to 7 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 27 19 22 \/ 50 100 80 $$ WAZ567-260000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Freezing level near 500 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 17 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 26 21 25 \/ 50 100 100 $$ WAZ568-260000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. South wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 33 23 26 \/ 10 100 100 Stevens Pass 30 22 24 \/ 10 100 100 $$ WAZ569-260000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 332 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. A chance of rain and snow late in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 17 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. $$