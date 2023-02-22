WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

_____

104 FPUS56 KSEW 221119

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-230000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning. A slight chance of snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 38 21 35 / 20 20

$$

WAZ559-230000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. A

slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow until early

morning. Lows in the 20s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 36 22 33 / 30 30

$$

WAZ507-230000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 37 23 34 / 30 20

Everett 35 21 33 / 30 20

$$

WAZ509-230000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow late in

the afternoon. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind

15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 41 22 36 / 20 20

Tacoma 40 22 35 / 20 20

$$

WAZ556-230000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 21. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 39 22 35 / 20 20

$$

WAZ555-230000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 14 to 21. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 17. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 37 17 32 / 30 20

Enumclaw 37 17 31 / 30 20

North Bend 38 18 33 / 30 20

$$

WAZ503-230000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 16 to 23. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20. Northeast

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 32 21 33 / 20 20

Sumas 31 20 31 / 20 20

$$

WAZ506-230000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. North wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the 20s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. East wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 35 24 35 / 30 20

Mount Vernon 38 23 37 / 30 20

$$

WAZ001-230000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Lows

in the 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26.

Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 35 24 34 / 30 30

Eastsound 32 23 33 / 30 30

$$

WAZ510-230000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows

19 to 26. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 37 25 36 / 30 20

Port Townsend 35 23 33 / 50 30

$$

WAZ511-230000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. A

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs

in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 25. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 38 22 35 / 30 40

$$

WAZ504-230000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of snow until late afternoon, then a chance of snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Lows 18 to

25. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 41 22 37 / 30 30

Olympia 40 22 36 / 30 30

$$

WAZ512-230000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-230000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 34 22 33 / 40 50

Sequim 34 19 32 / 40 40

$$

WAZ515-230000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs near 30. East wind 15 to

30 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet

increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 33 26 32 / 50 60 10

$$

WAZ517-230000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then

rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs near 40.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow late in the evening. A slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows in

the 20s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. East wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 41 26 36 / 60 60 10

$$

WAZ516-230000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. Snow likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 35 25 35 / 50 70 10

$$

WAZ513-230000-

Olympics-

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon.

Snow likely late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until early

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 14 5 10 / 60 50 10

$$

WAZ567-230000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until early

morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near the surface.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 19 3 15 / 20 20

$$

WAZ568-230000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures 17 to 21. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near the surface.

Afternoon pass temperatures 9 to 15. East wind in the passes

around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 20s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 21 3 15 / 40 30 10

Stevens Pass 17 9 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ569-230000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

319 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until early

morning, then a chance of snow in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather