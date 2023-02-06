WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

391 FPUS56 KPQR 061146

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-070045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

346 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs around 50. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-070045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

346 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-070045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

346 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ019-070045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

346 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...A chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain

with snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to

8 inches. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Blustery.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather