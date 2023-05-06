WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the

50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ522-062300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, high mountain snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s, except in the mid to upper 50s valleys. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ523-062300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the

mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

