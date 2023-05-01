WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 30, 2023

_____

601 FPUS56 KPDT 011059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

WAZ026-012300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ027-012300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ028-012300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ029-012300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-012300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ522-012300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the

lower to mid 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ523-012300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ521-012300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather