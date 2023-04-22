WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ 506 FPUS56 KPDT 221058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 WAZ026-222300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ027-222300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ028-222300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ029-222300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ030-222300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ522-222300- Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest- Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow showers likely in the afternoon. No high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s, except in the lower 50s valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. $$ WAZ523-222300- Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ521-222300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather