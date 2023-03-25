WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

_____

554 FPUS56 KPDT 251058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s, except in the 30s valleys. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 26. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

WAZ522-252300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to

23. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

$$

WAZ523-252300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to

mid 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 18 to 26. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather