WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023

364 FPUS56 KPDT 211058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ522-212300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and mountain snow showers in

the morning, then scattered rain and mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

$$

WAZ523-212300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated mountain snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain and mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

