Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

WAZ026-270000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Lows 6 to 16.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s. Lows 6 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ027-270000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

20s. Lows 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16.

Highs in the lower 30s.

WAZ028-270000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 17.

WAZ029-270000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 14.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 19 to

25. Lows 4 to 14. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Lows 8 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ030-270000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 12 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the 30s. Very windy.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 8.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 11 to 17. Lows

3 below to 7 above zero. Wind chill readings 12 below to 3 above

zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 23. Lows

1 to 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ520-270000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 4 to 12.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 14 to 23. Lows

1 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Wind chill readings

5 below to 10 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 14. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ521-270000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 9 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 19 to 25. Wind chill readings

9 below to 6 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 12.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to

10 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

