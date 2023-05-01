WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 243 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. 7 to 9 ft subsiding to 6 ft early Tuesday morning. Ebb current of 3.56 kt at 238 AM Monday with seas to 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft, especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the Columbia River Bar. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the bar. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather