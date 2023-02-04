WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 152 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 9 to 11 ft subsiding to 6 to 9 ft mid-day Saturday, then building to 9 to 12 ft Saturday evening. Seas 8 to 11 feet during the morning ebbs. Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft, especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the Columbia River Bar. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the bar. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather