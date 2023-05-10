WA Forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;N;7;60%;2%;7 Bellingham;Partly sunny;68;48;SSE;7;61%;2%;7 Bremerton;Partly sunny;75;49;NNE;6;55%;3%;8 Chehalis;Partly sunny;73;47;NW;5;59%;8%;8 Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;73;40;W;6;48%;3%;8 Eastsound;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;5;67%;2%;7 Ellensburg;Some sun;74;44;NNW;8;48%;3%;8 Ephrata;Partly sunny;78;51;NW;6;36%;0%;8 Everett;Partly sunny;70;47;N;7;59%;2%;7 Fort Lewis;Some sun, pleasant;73;48;N;6;56%;5%;8 Friday Harbor;Some sun;62;45;S;6;66%;2%;7 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;65;48;WNW;8;63%;3%;8 Kelso-Longview;Some sun, pleasant;75;48;NW;6;58%;5%;8 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;78;47;SE;6;39%;0%;8 Olympia;Partly sunny;74;45;NNW;5;57%;4%;8 Omak;Partly sunny;80;50;NNE;7;39%;2%;8 Pasco;Partly sunny;83;46;SE;5;35%;2%;8 Port Angeles;Periods of sun;66;49;WSW;6;60%;2%;7 Pullman;Partly sunny;70;40;ENE;7;51%;2%;8 Puyallup;Partial sunshine;75;49;N;5;55%;4%;8 Quillayute;Clouds and sun;63;44;N;6;66%;3%;6 Renton;Partial sunshine;74;52;NNE;6;53%;3%;8 Seattle;Sun and some clouds;71;51;N;6;54%;3%;8 Seattle Boeing;Partial sunshine;72;52;NNE;5;57%;3%;8 Shelton;Partly sunny;75;44;WNW;6;56%;3%;8 Spokane;Partly sunny;74;46;S;6;45%;2%;8 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;72;46;SW;6;46%;1%;8 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;74;46;S;6;45%;2%;8 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;58;40;NNE;5;59%;5%;8 Tacoma;Some sun;73;48;N;6;55%;4%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Sun and some clouds;73;52;NNE;5;54%;4%;8 Vancouver;Partly sunny;75;51;NNW;5;51%;6%;8 Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;78;50;ESE;5;40%;2%;8 Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;NW;8;41%;3%;8 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;58;44;WSW;9;78%;2%;7 Yakima;Some sunshine;78;48;NNW;6;39%;4%;8 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather