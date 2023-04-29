WA Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cooler;61;48;NW;7;71%;88%;2 Bellingham;Cooler with a shower;60;50;SW;8;72%;97%;2 Bremerton;Cooler;62;50;NNE;8;71%;44%;2 Chehalis;Cooler;60;46;NW;5;70%;42%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;N;8;43%;24%;7 Eastsound;Cooler with a shower;59;49;S;8;70%;90%;2 Ellensburg;Not as warm;76;51;NW;13;50%;91%;7 Ephrata;Very warm;86;53;NW;8;36%;39%;7 Everett;Cooler;61;49;NNW;8;71%;88%;2 Fort Lewis;Cooler;61;47;W;7;67%;44%;2 Friday Harbor;Cooler with a shower;57;48;WSW;7;72%;90%;2 Hoquiam;A shower in places;58;47;WNW;9;76%;88%;2 Kelso-Longview;Cooler;62;48;NW;6;71%;44%;2 Moses Lake;Remaining very warm;87;54;WNW;7;40%;37%;7 Olympia;Cooler;59;45;W;6;73%;44%;2 Omak;Very warm;87;55;NNW;8;39%;44%;6 Pasco;Partly sunny;85;55;SW;9;36%;32%;7 Port Angeles;Cooler with a shower;58;46;W;6;74%;55%;2 Pullman;Partly sunny;80;47;NW;8;41%;28%;7 Puyallup;Cooler;64;49;W;6;69%;88%;2 Quillayute;A shower in spots;57;43;NNW;6;81%;91%;2 Renton;Cooler;63;50;N;7;65%;89%;2 Seattle;Cooler;61;51;NNE;8;66%;88%;2 Seattle Boeing;Cooler;62;50;N;7;67%;88%;2 Shelton;Cooler with a shower;60;46;W;7;72%;56%;2 Spokane;Very warm;85;53;SW;6;42%;21%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;82;49;WSW;8;44%;24%;7 Spokane Felts;Very warm;85;53;SW;6;42%;21%;7 Stampede Pass;Cooler;52;41;NW;7;73%;88%;6 Tacoma;Cooler;61;49;W;7;70%;44%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Cooler;60;48;W;7;70%;44%;2 Vancouver;Cooler;62;48;NW;6;66%;44%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;79;51;SSW;7;38%;29%;7 Wenatchee;Warm with some sun;79;51;NW;8;44%;92%;7 Whidbey Island;Cooler with a shower;57;48;W;10;76%;90%;2 Yakima;Some sun;81;55;NNW;7;38%;93%;7 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather