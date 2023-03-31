WA Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Chilly with rain;48;37;SE;8;82%;99%;1 Bellingham;Chilly with rain;49;38;S;10;74%;93%;1 Bremerton;Breezy with rain;52;37;SW;14;70%;93%;2 Chehalis;Chilly with rain;48;35;S;8;80%;98%;4 Deer Park;Breezy with a shower;48;28;SW;14;58%;85%;3 Eastsound;Periods of rain;50;39;SSW;11;67%;99%;3 Ellensburg;Morning snow showers;50;30;WNW;17;49%;97%;5 Ephrata;A morning shower;54;30;WSW;16;37%;55%;4 Everett;Chilly with rain;47;37;SE;8;83%;97%;1 Fort Lewis;Chilly with rain;47;35;SSW;12;77%;98%;2 Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;51;38;S;11;66%;95%;3 Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;50;39;WSW;14;78%;100%;2 Kelso-Longview;Chilly with rain;49;38;S;8;81%;99%;2 Moses Lake;A morning shower;55;32;WSW;17;40%;46%;5 Olympia;Chilly with rain;48;35;SSW;10;79%;99%;1 Omak;A morning shower;54;30;SW;11;44%;54%;4 Pasco;A morning shower;58;37;SW;19;43%;52%;5 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;48;35;WSW;9;66%;93%;3 Pullman;Windy with a shower;41;29;WSW;18;74%;85%;2 Puyallup;Chilly with rain;49;37;SSW;11;77%;99%;2 Quillayute;Chilly with rain;47;34;SW;7;81%;99%;2 Renton;Chilly with rain;50;38;SSW;12;71%;93%;2 Seattle;Chilly with rain;49;39;SSW;14;70%;93%;2 Seattle Boeing;Chilly with rain;49;38;SSW;11;73%;93%;2 Shelton;Chilly with rain;48;34;SW;12;79%;96%;2 Spokane;Breezy with a shower;49;31;SW;14;57%;84%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Windy with a shower;46;28;SW;18;58%;83%;3 Spokane Felts;Breezy with a shower;49;31;SW;14;57%;84%;3 Stampede Pass;Cold with snow;29;24;W;10;80%;100%;1 Tacoma;Chilly with rain;48;37;SSW;12;76%;96%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with rain;48;38;SW;12;75%;93%;2 Vancouver;Chilly with rain;49;39;SSW;9;73%;99%;2 Walla Walla;Windy with a shower;52;37;SW;19;59%;90%;3 Wenatchee;Morning snow showers;53;33;W;15;41%;70%;5 Whidbey Island;Chilly with rain;49;38;SSE;12;71%;93%;2 Yakima;A shower or two;54;27;WSW;13;40%;66%;5 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather