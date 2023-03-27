Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunshine;63;34;ENE;8;43%;10%;4

Bellingham;Sunny and breezy;62;35;NE;15;40%;6%;4

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNE;9;46%;23%;4

Chehalis;Sunshine;54;35;NW;7;63%;44%;5

Deer Park;Breezy in the p.m.;55;30;NE;12;41%;2%;5

Eastsound;Breezy in the a.m.;57;41;NNE;12;48%;4%;4

Ellensburg;Sunshine and windy;55;34;N;14;44%;44%;5

Ephrata;Sunshine and breezy;57;38;NNE;14;39%;30%;5

Everett;Sunny;62;35;NE;8;44%;13%;4

Fort Lewis;Brilliant sunshine;58;35;NE;9;46%;40%;4

Friday Harbor;Brilliant sunshine;58;40;N;10;49%;4%;4

Hoquiam;Windy in the morning;56;38;N;14;52%;44%;4

Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;50;35;NNE;6;72%;78%;1

Moses Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;58;37;NE;13;41%;27%;5

Olympia;Brilliant sunshine;56;34;NE;8;50%;38%;4

Omak;Breezy in the a.m.;60;30;NNE;13;43%;9%;4

Pasco;Increasing clouds;57;41;NNW;8;45%;41%;2

Port Angeles;Plenty of sun;55;35;S;8;57%;9%;4

Pullman;Variable cloudiness;50;34;ENE;13;43%;14%;2

Puyallup;Sunshine;60;36;NNE;11;42%;39%;4

Quillayute;Plenty of sun;59;36;NNE;11;49%;14%;4

Renton;Brilliant sunshine;60;39;NNE;8;41%;31%;4

Seattle;Mostly sunny;59;41;N;9;44%;29%;4

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;59;40;NNE;7;43%;28%;4

Shelton;Breezy in the a.m.;59;34;ENE;12;44%;29%;4

Spokane;Mostly sunny;56;31;ENE;10;40%;5%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the p.m.;53;30;NE;13;42%;5%;5

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;56;31;ENE;10;40%;5%;5

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;35;28;E;9;65%;27%;5

Tacoma;Breezy in the a.m.;58;39;NE;12;42%;34%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Breezy in the a.m.;58;41;NE;13;43%;34%;4

Vancouver;A shower or two;49;37;N;11;72%;89%;1

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;53;39;ESE;6;48%;36%;2

Wenatchee;Breezy with some sun;56;37;W;13;46%;38%;4

Whidbey Island;Brilliant sunshine;60;37;N;10;50%;5%;4

Yakima;Partly sunny;53;40;NNE;11;43%;85%;3

_____

