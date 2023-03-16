WA Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;37;E;7;58%;9%;3 Bellingham;Inc. clouds;58;38;E;7;58%;13%;4 Bremerton;Inc. clouds;61;37;ENE;6;56%;7%;4 Chehalis;Inc. clouds;61;34;SSE;6;64%;4%;4 Deer Park;Partly sunny;54;28;NE;8;47%;3%;4 Eastsound;Inc. clouds;53;41;NNE;6;62%;11%;4 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;55;30;NNE;7;52%;1%;4 Ephrata;Partly sunny;56;33;N;8;47%;1%;4 Everett;Variable clouds;61;38;ESE;6;59%;9%;3 Fort Lewis;Inc. clouds;60;33;SSE;6;55%;9%;4 Friday Harbor;Inc. clouds;55;39;NNE;6;62%;11%;4 Hoquiam;Breezy in the a.m.;57;41;ESE;11;63%;9%;4 Kelso-Longview;Inc. clouds;63;36;SE;7;55%;8%;4 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;58;31;NNE;6;51%;0%;4 Olympia;Inc. clouds;60;32;ENE;6;61%;9%;4 Omak;Partial sunshine;54;32;N;7;54%;3%;4 Pasco;Mostly sunny;59;29;NE;6;52%;0%;4 Port Angeles;Inc. clouds;53;37;SE;5;65%;8%;4 Pullman;Mostly sunny;52;32;ESE;10;48%;0%;4 Puyallup;Sun, then clouds;62;36;ESE;5;57%;7%;4 Quillayute;Inc. clouds;56;33;ESE;5;69%;9%;4 Renton;Sun, then clouds;61;40;ESE;6;50%;8%;4 Seattle;Inc. clouds;59;39;ESE;6;53%;8%;4 Seattle Boeing;Inc. clouds;60;39;ESE;6;53%;8%;4 Shelton;Inc. clouds;60;32;N;6;61%;9%;4 Spokane;Partly sunny;56;29;E;6;48%;1%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Sun and some clouds;54;28;ENE;8;48%;1%;4 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;56;29;E;6;48%;1%;4 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;41;28;ESE;8;59%;3%;4 Tacoma;Inc. clouds;59;35;ESE;5;59%;8%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Inc. clouds;58;39;ESE;5;55%;8%;4 Vancouver;Inc. clouds;61;38;E;8;50%;8%;4 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;58;37;SE;6;45%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;51;33;NNW;6;56%;1%;4 Whidbey Island;Sun, then clouds;56;38;ESE;7;62%;11%;4 Yakima;Mostly sunny;56;31;N;5;49%;1%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather