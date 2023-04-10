Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;45;ESE;4;92%

Bellingham;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;89%

Bremerton;Cloudy;47;SW;7;92%

Chehalis;Showers;48;NNW;1;99%

Deer Park;Showers;49;S;10;83%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;51;WSW;5;76%

Ephrata;Showers;51;Calm;0;89%

Everett;Cloudy;46;ENE;5;92%

Fort Lewis;Showers;46;SE;6;87%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;WSW;5;70%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;SSW;8;89%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;50;N;3;93%

Moses Lake;Showers;52;S;10;89%

Olympia;Showers;46;SW;5;95%

Omak;Cloudy;55;SSE;16;72%

Pasco;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;14;76%

Pullman;Cloudy;47;ESE;7;89%

Puyallup;Showers;48;WSW;4;97%

Quillayute;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Rain;50;S;7;86%

Seattle;Showers;48;SSW;7;88%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;49;SSW;8;86%

Shelton;Cloudy;46;SW;10;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;52;SSW;8;76%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;47;S;12;81%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;52;SSW;8;76%

Stampede Pass;Showers;41;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Showers;46;WSW;6;90%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;SW;9;86%

Vancouver;Showers;54;E;3;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;E;5;89%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;SW;3;79%

Whidbey Island;Showers;48;E;7;79%

Yakima;Cloudy;56;S;21;61%

_____

