WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;48;S;4;83% Bellingham;Showers;46;S;15;88% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;88% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;46;S;4;88% Deer Park;Cloudy;31;NNE;1;82% Eastsound;Cloudy;46;S;10;87% Ellensburg;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;69% Ephrata;Cloudy;34;NNE;5;85% Everett;Cloudy;48;S;4;79% Fort Lewis;Showers;45;S;14;81% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SSW;9;87% Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;WNW;15;92% Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;8;79% Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;89% Olympia;Showers;44;S;10;92% Omak;Cloudy;34;SSE;7;85% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85% Port Angeles;Showers;45;NW;6;79% Pullman;Partly cloudy;37;ESE;10;61% Puyallup;Showers;47;SSW;5;85% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;42;WSW;4;95% Renton;Showers;48;SSE;12;76% Seattle;Cloudy;47;S;6;79% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;48;S;18;73% Shelton;Showers;46;SSW;13;92% Spokane;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;59% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SSE;7;71% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;59% Stampede Pass;Showers;36;N;3;92% Tacoma;Showers;45;SSW;6;88% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;SSW;16;70% Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;5;85% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;44;S;7;46% Wenatchee;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81% Whidbey Island;Showers;47;SE;13;76% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;5;78% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather