WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;34;NE;2;69% Bellingham;Clear;34;NE;23;41% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;32;ENE;2;76% Chehalis;Mostly clear;36;NNE;1;85% Deer Park;Clear;16;NE;4;61% Eastsound;Clear;37;NE;12;44% Ellensburg;Cloudy;26;SSE;8;50% Ephrata;Clear;24;NE;8;50% Everett;Clear;32;NNE;2;80% Fort Lewis;Clear;38;N;9;44% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;36;NNE;14;38% Hoquiam;Clear;40;E;13;64% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Clear;25;NE;9;40% Olympia;Clear;37;NNE;8;72% Omak;Mostly clear;28;N;8;50% Pasco;Clear;27;NE;10;50% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;38;ENE;8;46% Pullman;Clear;16;NE;7;61% Puyallup;Clear;38;NE;3;58% Quillayute;Clear;38;NE;14;44% Renton;Clear;35;Calm;0;88% Seattle;Mostly clear;35;NE;2;83% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;85% Shelton;Clear;38;NE;9;57% Spokane;Clear;20;N;3;49% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;14;NE;15;36% Spokane Felts;Clear;20;N;3;49% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;18;Calm;3;80% Tacoma;Clear;37;NE;4;55% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;NE;7;50% Vancouver;Clear;40;E;10;52% Walla Walla;Clear;25;NE;14;62% Wenatchee;Cloudy;26;ESE;6;68% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;34;N;8;56% Yakima;Cloudy;29;NE;9;39%