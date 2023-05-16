Skip to main content Turn off refresh
US Forecast for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;81;44;61;32;Breezy and cooler;NW;14;33%;0%;9

Albuquerque, NM;81;58;80;58;A t-storm around;SSE;8;38%;55%;7

Anchorage, AK;53;39;53;37;Partly sunny;SSW;8;57%;0%;5

Asheville, NC;84;63;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;60%;31%;11

Atlanta, GA;88;68;82;66;A t-storm around;NNE;9;66%;74%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;70;60;69;51;Breezy in the a.m.;N;13;47%;0%;10

Austin, TX;82;66;89;65;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;62%;26%;12

Baltimore, MD;81;60;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;NE;11;33%;2%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;91;71;84;69;A shower and t-storm;S;7;74%;96%;5

Billings, MT;82;56;64;51;A t-storm around;SW;8;68%;44%;4

Birmingham, AL;86;67;77;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;5;77%;74%;3

Bismarck, ND;81;51;76;45;A thunderstorm;WNW;13;56%;81%;4

Boise, ID;83;53;82;56;An afternoon shower;N;8;45%;46%;9

Boston, MA;78;50;62;41;Windy and cooler;NW;22;33%;0%;9

Bridgeport, CT;78;55;65;41;Breezy, not as warm;NNW;15;30%;1%;10

Buffalo, NY;65;42;56;38;Sunny and cooler;S;11;34%;1%;9

Burlington, VT;72;40;52;34;Breezy and cooler;NNW;14;37%;46%;7

Caribou, ME;54;35;47;31;Colder;WNW;13;34%;43%;5

Casper, WY;75;40;70;44;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;10;53%;75%;8

Charleston, SC;79;73;85;68;Humid with a t-storm;SE;7;73%;98%;6

Charleston, WV;71;54;75;44;Sunshine and nice;NE;5;64%;3%;8

Charlotte, NC;85;66;83;60;Partly sunny;E;9;55%;41%;9

Cheyenne, WY;73;45;72;46;A strong t-storm;N;13;43%;67%;11

Chicago, IL;81;48;60;49;Sunny and cooler;ENE;11;54%;6%;9

Cleveland, OH;74;51;55;46;Sunny and breezy;ENE;14;48%;3%;10

Columbia, SC;87;71;85;64;A couple of t-storms;E;6;64%;99%;4

Columbus, OH;67;50;68;41;Sunny and pleasant;NE;10;48%;7%;10

Concord, NH;77;41;58;28;Windy and cooler;W;16;32%;0%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;61;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;8;57%;4%;10

Denver, CO;81;49;77;49;A strong t-storm;NE;8;39%;79%;11

Des Moines, IA;79;55;79;58;Partial sunshine;SE;8;52%;27%;10

Detroit, MI;81;44;62;41;Sunshine and cooler;E;9;35%;0%;9

Dodge City, KS;80;53;81;58;A morning shower;SSE;12;58%;87%;11

Duluth, MN;65;36;59;43;Partly sunny;NE;8;49%;81%;8

El Paso, TX;87;66;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;32%;66%;9

Fairbanks, AK;68;42;63;40;Partly sunny;WNW;6;40%;5%;3

Fargo, ND;84;55;83;51;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;15;41%;89%;6

Grand Junction, CO;82;54;82;56;Partly sunny;NW;7;28%;17%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;73;46;66;43;Abundant sunshine;ESE;7;39%;0%;9

Hartford, CT;81;52;65;39;Breezy and cooler;N;14;30%;1%;9

Helena, MT;79;54;68;46;A t-storm around;SSW;8;55%;50%;4

Honolulu, HI;83;70;84;72;A morning shower;ENE;11;60%;70%;12

Houston, TX;88;69;86;67;A t-storm around;NNE;8;64%;41%;9

Indianapolis, IN;67;55;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;E;9;44%;4%;10

Jackson, MS;90;67;81;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;6;79%;80%;3

Jacksonville, FL;90;72;90;70;A t-storm around;WNW;11;64%;64%;9

Juneau, AK;75;43;77;48;Plenty of sunshine;NE;8;40%;0%;5

Kansas City, MO;70;54;83;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;48%;12%;10

Knoxville, TN;84;62;81;54;Sunshine and nice;ENE;7;60%;8%;11

Las Vegas, NV;98;75;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;NE;8;18%;21%;11

Lexington, KY;67;52;76;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;9;63%;4%;11

Little Rock, AR;86;69;82;63;A passing shower;NE;7;65%;81%;4

Long Beach, CA;71;58;70;59;Clearing;S;7;72%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;75;56;75;57;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;63%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;68;53;78;50;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;8;61%;8%;9

Madison, WI;80;42;67;44;Not as warm;SE;7;41%;6%;9

Memphis, TN;85;65;82;63;A shower in spots;NE;8;59%;44%;6

Miami, FL;85;76;90;74;A p.m. t-shower;W;10;65%;58%;11

Milwaukee, WI;81;44;58;45;Sunny and cooler;E;9;55%;4%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;50;75;60;Partly sunny;SSE;11;44%;27%;9

Mobile, AL;84;71;85;68;Thunderstorms;E;8;75%;99%;6

Montgomery, AL;92;67;77;64;A thunderstorm;ENE;7;75%;93%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;44;13;18;8;A little a.m. snow;NW;29;84%;69%;3

Nashville, TN;85;58;83;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;50%;10%;11

New Orleans, LA;92;74;82;72;A shower and t-storm;SW;9;78%;96%;5

New York, NY;79;56;66;48;Breezy, not as warm;N;15;32%;1%;10

Newark, NJ;80;59;68;44;Breezy, not as warm;NNW;15;26%;1%;10

Norfolk, VA;83;65;74;54;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;69%;6%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;74;56;80;61;Partly sunny;SSE;6;66%;27%;10

Olympia, WA;81;50;86;53;Very warm;W;5;56%;21%;8

Omaha, NE;79;56;83;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;38%;11%;10

Orlando, FL;91;73;93;72;Partly sunny;W;11;54%;32%;12

Philadelphia, PA;80;58;69;46;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;15;33%;3%;10

Phoenix, AZ;101;78;99;77;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;8;22%;15%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;75;51;68;42;Sunshine;NNE;8;41%;5%;10

Portland, ME;73;45;56;38;Windy;WNW;20;36%;1%;9

Portland, OR;86;60;89;61;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;48%;12%;8

Providence, RI;79;51;66;35;Breezy, not as warm;NNW;14;33%;0%;9

Raleigh, NC;83;66;81;57;Partly sunny;E;7;64%;15%;11

Reno, NV;84;48;85;50;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;21%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;77;62;77;47;Nice with some sun;ENE;8;54%;0%;7

Roswell, NM;84;59;86;60;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;11;37%;55%;8

Sacramento, CA;94;58;91;54;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;44%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;82;59;83;60;A t-storm around;NNW;8;29%;55%;10

San Antonio, TX;83;64;90;66;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;4;61%;2%;12

San Diego, CA;69;58;67;59;Low clouds breaking;SW;8;75%;1%;10

San Francisco, CA;68;53;63;54;Clearing;SW;13;75%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;87;68;85;67;Thunderstorms;ENE;9;81%;99%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;57;82;60;Partly sunny, warm;N;7;56%;35%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;81;53;83;58;Sun and clouds, warm;SSW;8;39%;28%;9

Spokane, WA;82;57;79;56;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;59%;61%;7

Springfield, IL;73;54;77;52;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;8;53%;10%;9

St. Louis, MO;74;55;83;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;6;50%;30%;10

Tampa, FL;89;73;88;72;Partly sunny;W;9;66%;28%;12

Toledo, OH;78;44;61;39;Sunshine and cooler;ESE;8;40%;0%;10

Tucson, AZ;94;69;95;67;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;22%;12%;9

Tulsa, OK;71;60;79;59;Partly sunny, warmer;E;6;63%;11%;7

Vero Beach, FL;87;70;91;69;A p.m. t-shower;SW;8;62%;62%;11

Washington, DC;80;59;74;46;Sunlit and nice;NE;10;41%;2%;10

Wichita, KS;74;55;81;59;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;8;52%;21%;11

Wilmington, DE;80;61;70;46;Breezy, not as warm;N;15;32%;2%;10

