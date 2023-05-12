US Forecast for Saturday, May 13, 2023 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;85;57;79;47;Partly sunny;N;10;39%;0%;9 Albuquerque, NM;81;56;72;53;Windy, not as warm;ESE;20;42%;44%;5 Anchorage, AK;59;44;56;39;Partly sunny;SSE;11;51%;8%;4 Asheville, NC;75;58;80;60;A t-storm around;NW;7;72%;67%;7 Atlanta, GA;76;64;85;65;A t-storm around;WNW;7;71%;50%;8 Atlantic City, NJ;74;62;68;56;A couple of showers;SW;10;84%;92%;2 Austin, TX;85;72;81;68;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;7;83%;100%;3 Baltimore, MD;88;66;72;59;Cooler with rain;NE;6;79%;96%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;90;72;90;71;A t-storm around;SE;8;67%;47%;11 Billings, MT;65;47;54;47;A bit of rain;NNW;10;85%;96%;2 Birmingham, AL;83;67;88;67;A t-storm around;NW;6;62%;48%;7 Bismarck, ND;71;57;69;49;A couple of showers;E;16;73%;84%;2 Boise, ID;78;50;77;53;Mostly sunny;E;7;39%;30%;9 Boston, MA;82;61;76;52;Periods of sun, warm;NNW;10;39%;5%;8 Bridgeport, CT;86;60;78;54;Partly sunny;NNW;8;48%;24%;8 Buffalo, NY;73;57;74;50;Nice with some sun;N;10;44%;4%;9 Burlington, VT;81;53;72;43;Breezy in the p.m.;N;13;35%;0%;9 Caribou, ME;77;47;54;35;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;51%;33%;3 Casper, WY;51;39;54;38;A morning shower;NE;11;79%;88%;2 Charleston, SC;76;66;82;68;Sunshine and nice;SSW;10;70%;36%;11 Charleston, WV;81;64;78;57;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;84%;97%;4 Charlotte, NC;82;66;85;66;A t-storm around;WSW;8;69%;90%;7 Cheyenne, WY;49;42;55;41;Cloudy and warmer;NNE;16;69%;32%;3 Chicago, IL;72;55;68;55;Low clouds;NE;10;66%;69%;2 Cleveland, OH;80;61;66;56;Cooler;ENE;10;71%;56%;3 Columbia, SC;90;66;85;67;Humid in the p.m.;SSW;7;69%;44%;10 Columbus, OH;77;64;76;58;A shower and t-storm;NNE;7;78%;90%;2 Concord, NH;84;52;74;42;Breezy;NW;14;34%;2%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;70;82;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;84%;100%;3 Denver, CO;59;44;59;45;Cloudy and cool;NNE;7;67%;91%;3 Des Moines, IA;80;64;82;61;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WSW;11;74%;98%;7 Detroit, MI;82;58;75;53;Clouds breaking;NNE;7;56%;27%;7 Dodge City, KS;81;54;82;59;Variable clouds;NNE;13;49%;43%;5 Duluth, MN;48;43;53;42;Cloudy and windy;NE;19;65%;25%;3 El Paso, TX;91;67;82;63;Not as hot;E;10;35%;42%;9 Fairbanks, AK;64;40;66;39;Some sun;SSW;8;44%;1%;4 Fargo, ND;80;57;69;48;A couple of showers;NE;10;64%;88%;2 Grand Junction, CO;76;48;74;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;36%;44%;7 Grand Rapids, MI;80;59;77;55;Rather cloudy;ENE;8;57%;34%;3 Hartford, CT;85;61;82;51;Warm with some sun;N;9;38%;13%;9 Helena, MT;70;48;61;45;A couple of showers;NNW;10;63%;88%;2 Honolulu, HI;83;69;83;69;A little p.m. rain;NE;9;61%;73%;9 Houston, TX;88;75;86;73;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;11;76%;98%;6 Indianapolis, IN;79;66;82;63;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;73%;55%;4 Jackson, MS;83;68;90;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;68%;35%;10 Jacksonville, FL;87;68;86;68;A couple of showers;SE;8;64%;87%;10 Juneau, AK;53;46;58;47;A couple of showers;ENE;10;74%;98%;1 Kansas City, MO;84;67;88;66;Partial sunshine;WNW;10;55%;26%;10 Knoxville, TN;80;63;83;64;A shower and t-storm;SW;7;75%;94%;7 Las Vegas, NV;93;72;94;71;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;11;14%;9%;11 Lexington, KY;74;66;83;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;77%;64%;4 Little Rock, AR;84;71;88;69;A t-storm in spots;S;8;69%;48%;9 Long Beach, CA;71;57;72;60;Fog to sun;S;7;66%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;76;55;78;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;55%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;72;68;84;64;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;77%;93%;4 Madison, WI;75;58;75;52;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;58%;95%;3 Memphis, TN;86;69;89;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;69%;50%;9 Miami, FL;83;77;85;75;Cloudy and breezy;ENE;14;65%;16%;6 Milwaukee, WI;69;52;66;51;Low clouds;NNE;12;58%;66%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;60;69;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;16;64%;99%;2 Mobile, AL;83;71;87;68;A t-storm around;SSW;8;67%;48%;11 Montgomery, AL;84;65;84;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;65%;73%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;46;26;35;22;Very windy, colder;NW;47;80%;1%;9 Nashville, TN;76;66;85;66;A shower and t-storm;WSW;6;74%;94%;6 New Orleans, LA;90;75;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;10;67%;20%;11 New York, NY;86;68;81;57;A shower in places;N;7;48%;63%;5 Newark, NJ;87;64;78;57;Not as warm;N;7;46%;80%;5 Norfolk, VA;88;64;83;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;10;55%;93%;9 Oklahoma City, OK;84;63;76;64;A couple of t-storms;ESE;10;77%;98%;3 Olympia, WA;84;47;87;50;Very warm;NE;8;46%;2%;8 Omaha, NE;83;61;81;63;Partly sunny;NW;10;63%;36%;5 Orlando, FL;92;73;91;70;Partly sunny;ESE;9;54%;33%;12 Philadelphia, PA;87;64;73;57;A couple of showers;W;6;74%;85%;3 Phoenix, AZ;96;70;99;76;Sunny and hot;SW;7;13%;3%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;74;54;Showers around;NNE;6;66%;91%;3 Portland, ME;81;55;70;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;41%;2%;9 Portland, OR;87;56;92;62;Very warm;NE;10;33%;2%;8 Providence, RI;85;56;81;48;Clouds and sun, warm;N;9;39%;8%;6 Raleigh, NC;86;62;84;65;An afternoon shower;SSW;9;68%;95%;6 Reno, NV;77;49;79;50;Sunlit and warm;NNE;8;28%;1%;11 Richmond, VA;87;66;76;59;Thunderstorms;NNE;7;77%;93%;3 Roswell, NM;92;59;67;54;Thundershowers;NNE;11;71%;97%;3 Sacramento, CA;86;56;94;61;Sunny and hot;SW;6;40%;1%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;74;55;71;56;Increasing clouds;E;8;40%;70%;8 San Antonio, TX;85;72;78;68;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;9;83%;100%;3 San Diego, CA;65;57;67;58;Fog to sun;SSW;8;72%;1%;10 San Francisco, CA;66;53;74;53;Clouds, then sun;WSW;11;65%;0%;9 Savannah, GA;82;67;84;65;Partial sunshine;S;8;69%;36%;8 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;55;86;60;Very warm;NNE;10;41%;2%;8 Sioux Falls, SD;78;61;73;55;Showers, some heavy;NE;13;76%;99%;2 Spokane, WA;79;49;82;54;Sunny and very warm;E;10;34%;0%;8 Springfield, IL;80;65;86;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;71%;82%;5 St. Louis, MO;83;66;88;66;A t-storm around;S;6;66%;74%;6 Tampa, FL;91;72;92;70;A t-storm around;ENE;7;61%;55%;9 Toledo, OH;78;59;71;56;Not as warm;NE;7;70%;59%;3 Tucson, AZ;90;61;95;68;Mostly sunny;NE;7;13%;2%;12 Tulsa, OK;84;67;81;66;A t-storm in spots;W;7;76%;91%;4 Vero Beach, FL;86;73;85;67;Breezy in the a.m.;E;13;62%;27%;11 Washington, DC;86;67;71;58;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;85%;95%;3 Wichita, KS;88;59;84;63;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;50%;41%;10 Wilmington, DE;86;63;72;57;A couple of showers;W;8;81%;91%;2