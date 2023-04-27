US Forecast for Friday, April 28, 2023 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;61;41;66;45;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;56%;25%;8 Albuquerque, NM;77;50;62;40;Cooler;ESE;13;30%;25%;5 Anchorage, AK;46;34;47;30;A morning shower;NNE;6;72%;57%;1 Asheville, NC;58;52;69;49;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;78%;72%;3 Atlanta, GA;63;59;75;54;Showers/thunderstorm;WNW;8;80%;87%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;56;54;60;53;Showers around;E;18;81%;99%;2 Austin, TX;82;56;84;55;A severe t-storm;NNW;9;73%;100%;11 Baltimore, MD;68;54;60;55;Rain, breezy, cooler;ENE;14;85%;100%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;84;63;83;59;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;61%;21%;11 Billings, MT;52;37;72;42;Warmer with some sun;SW;9;33%;1%;7 Birmingham, AL;68;62;77;54;Warmer;NNW;8;68%;65%;8 Bismarck, ND;59;33;54;38;Low clouds;SE;12;60%;27%;2 Boise, ID;75;45;79;48;Sunshine;E;8;29%;0%;8 Boston, MA;55;42;59;46;Inc. clouds;SE;9;63%;3%;8 Bridgeport, CT;53;43;56;46;Becoming cloudy;E;11;70%;72%;7 Buffalo, NY;63;46;62;49;Periods of rain;ESE;13;64%;99%;2 Burlington, VT;58;37;69;47;Mostly sunny;SE;7;42%;2%;7 Caribou, ME;61;33;64;39;Partly sunny;SE;7;43%;0%;6 Casper, WY;60;26;56;35;Inc. clouds;WSW;10;48%;1%;9 Charleston, SC;73;67;79;66;Rain and a t-storm;SW;12;81%;98%;3 Charleston, WV;76;55;73;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;74%;98%;2 Charlotte, NC;63;59;76;58;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;80%;96%;3 Cheyenne, WY;60;29;50;38;Clouds and sunshine;NW;16;52%;2%;9 Chicago, IL;62;46;53;43;Cooler;N;10;62%;29%;3 Cleveland, OH;56;51;58;53;Breezy with rain;SE;15;78%;97%;2 Columbia, SC;73;62;78;60;A shower and t-storm;SSW;9;81%;96%;2 Columbus, OH;66;51;64;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;9;85%;97%;2 Concord, NH;60;35;66;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;47%;1%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;53;78;51;A severe t-storm;NNW;13;69%;99%;10 Denver, CO;70;34;57;40;Bit of rain, snow;W;13;48%;60%;9 Des Moines, IA;71;49;65;42;An afternoon shower;NNW;8;61%;78%;3 Detroit, MI;60;45;56;49;Periods of rain;NE;12;78%;100%;2 Dodge City, KS;66;44;57;35;Rain, windy, cooler;N;23;72%;91%;3 Duluth, MN;51;37;40;36;Cooler with rain;NNW;12;91%;100%;1 El Paso, TX;85;63;85;50;Windy in the p.m.;E;14;12%;0%;11 Fairbanks, AK;46;23;51;28;Cool with some sun;WNW;5;51%;31%;3 Fargo, ND;63;39;52;36;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;16;68%;41%;2 Grand Junction, CO;71;38;63;38;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;31%;1%;10 Grand Rapids, MI;64;39;59;46;Showers around;ENE;11;62%;70%;2 Hartford, CT;58;40;63;47;Warmer;ESE;8;63%;23%;8 Helena, MT;56;32;69;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;40%;0%;7 Honolulu, HI;82;71;84;73;A couple of showers;NE;8;66%;95%;11 Houston, TX;79;58;85;59;Sunny;NE;8;59%;86%;11 Indianapolis, IN;67;49;58;45;Cooler;WNW;9;84%;76%;2 Jackson, MS;80;60;77;58;Partly sunny;ESE;7;68%;32%;11 Jacksonville, FL;83;67;85;69;A shower and t-storm;SW;9;74%;89%;3 Juneau, AK;44;38;48;39;Rain;E;13;84%;98%;1 Kansas City, MO;69;49;67;44;An afternoon shower;NNW;7;63%;94%;2 Knoxville, TN;63;54;73;52;Afternoon t-storms;WSW;11;80%;95%;3 Las Vegas, NV;92;70;92;67;Sunny and very warm;N;12;12%;0%;10 Lexington, KY;67;56;69;49;Afternoon t-storms;W;10;80%;95%;3 Little Rock, AR;67;53;72;57;Clouds and sun, nice;E;6;70%;81%;5 Long Beach, CA;69;56;72;57;Clearing;SSW;7;62%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;74;54;75;56;Turning sunny;S;6;56%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;69;56;66;48;A couple of showers;WNW;9;81%;88%;2 Madison, WI;67;39;68;42;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;42%;60%;4 Memphis, TN;68;55;71;57;Showers around;S;8;73%;68%;4 Miami, FL;85;77;88;77;A shower in the p.m.;S;14;74%;81%;5 Milwaukee, WI;61;42;58;43;Partly sunny;N;10;52%;28%;7 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;50;56;41;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;11;70%;88%;2 Mobile, AL;73;67;83;61;Warmer;S;7;66%;48%;11 Montgomery, AL;71;61;78;55;Showers around;NW;7;68%;65%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;32;20;36;22;Turning cloudy;ESE;9;66%;0%;8 Nashville, TN;61;59;71;51;A couple of showers;W;8;72%;87%;3 New Orleans, LA;83;70;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;63%;21%;11 New York, NY;59;50;59;50;Mostly cloudy;E;9;62%;93%;3 Newark, NJ;57;48;57;49;Showers around;E;9;66%;96%;3 Norfolk, VA;70;58;68;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;12;89%;99%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;61;47;64;43;Afternoon showers;NNW;11;79%;97%;3 Olympia, WA;70;40;80;46;Sunshine;NNW;8;53%;3%;7 Omaha, NE;70;50;53;37;A little p.m. rain;NNW;15;79%;61%;2 Orlando, FL;89;71;81;72;Thunderstorms;SW;10;80%;98%;2 Philadelphia, PA;59;50;59;51;P.M. rain, breezy;ENE;13;82%;98%;2 Phoenix, AZ;96;66;98;68;Sunny and hot;NE;7;10%;0%;10 Pittsburgh, PA;67;55;61;52;Cooler with rain;ESE;10;77%;97%;2 Portland, ME;53;38;55;41;Mostly sunny;S;8;64%;0%;8 Portland, OR;77;53;87;53;Very warm;SE;9;39%;3%;7 Providence, RI;56;39;64;44;Milder;SE;9;62%;4%;8 Raleigh, NC;61;59;73;59;Morning rain;SSW;7;84%;96%;3 Reno, NV;81;46;84;50;Sunny;W;7;22%;0%;9 Richmond, VA;75;55;63;56;Rain tapering off;NNE;9;92%;100%;2 Roswell, NM;85;52;60;40;Windy;NNW;19;38%;12%;8 Sacramento, CA;91;57;92;55;Very warm;SSW;6;44%;0%;9 Salt Lake City, UT;71;42;68;46;Partly sunny;ESE;7;30%;0%;9 San Antonio, TX;86;57;87;58;A severe t-storm;N;10;76%;100%;11 San Diego, CA;68;57;68;57;Turning sunny;W;9;69%;0%;10 San Francisco, CA;77;53;68;51;Fog to sun;WSW;10;59%;0%;8 Savannah, GA;77;66;81;66;Rain and a t-storm;SW;10;80%;98%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;47;78;55;Brilliant sunshine;ESE;8;47%;3%;7 Sioux Falls, SD;69;44;52;34;A touch of rain;NNW;18;72%;81%;2 Spokane, WA;70;40;77;44;Sunny and warm;E;6;38%;2%;7 Springfield, IL;69;50;70;48;Inc. clouds;SE;8;52%;30%;5 St. Louis, MO;66;53;70;51;Turning sunny;WNW;7;58%;41%;7 Tampa, FL;87;75;83;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;11;82%;99%;3 Toledo, OH;57;45;53;48;A couple of showers;NNE;10;86%;100%;2 Tucson, AZ;90;61;93;63;Sunny and very warm;ENE;9;11%;0%;11 Tulsa, OK;60;46;64;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNW;7;79%;96%;2 Vero Beach, FL;86;70;86;72;Thunderstorms;SSE;12;77%;90%;3 Washington, DC;73;53;60;54;Cooler with rain;ENE;11;90%;100%;2 Wichita, KS;65;47;54;38;Periods of rain;N;12;86%;95%;2 Wilmington, DE;59;51;60;52;Breezy, p.m. rain;ENE;15;83%;99%;2