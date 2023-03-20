US Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;55;26;55;31;Mostly sunny;N;9;50%;12%;5 Albuquerque, NM;49;40;55;46;Rain and drizzle;SSW;11;64%;80%;2 Anchorage, AK;39;28;41;27;Cloudy;NE;6;63%;29%;1 Asheville, NC;50;20;58;37;Clouds and sun;SE;7;34%;23%;6 Atlanta, GA;53;32;60;40;Partly sunny;SE;7;36%;5%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;46;34;56;42;Not as cool;SSW;11;50%;1%;5 Austin, TX;58;52;70;66;Warmer;S;9;85%;71%;2 Baltimore, MD;51;30;63;40;Plenty of sun;S;7;31%;2%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;60;40;73;52;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;11;55%;10%;7 Billings, MT;42;23;37;20;A bit of snow, cold;ESE;8;73%;87%;1 Birmingham, AL;53;33;63;44;Sun and some clouds;SSE;8;35%;12%;6 Bismarck, ND;22;11;24;11;A little snow, cold;NNW;12;86%;98%;1 Boise, ID;43;32;51;32;Clouds and sun, cool;ENE;7;64%;27%;5 Boston, MA;52;35;60;38;Plenty of sun;W;10;36%;1%;5 Bridgeport, CT;50;31;60;35;Sunny, not as cool;SW;9;39%;2%;5 Buffalo, NY;42;35;46;37;Breezy;SE;16;53%;6%;3 Burlington, VT;45;30;43;26;Turning cloudy;NNE;9;64%;33%;3 Caribou, ME;35;18;37;16;A little snow;NW;4;70%;67%;2 Casper, WY;43;27;42;24;Mostly cloudy, windy;ENE;20;48%;74%;2 Charleston, SC;56;41;60;53;Clouds and sun;NE;10;53%;12%;7 Charleston, WV;52;22;63;43;Milder;SE;5;38%;26%;5 Charlotte, NC;55;30;62;41;Warmer;SE;6;32%;3%;6 Cheyenne, WY;46;29;49;25;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;17;29%;43%;4 Chicago, IL;51;37;52;38;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;54%;85%;3 Cleveland, OH;51;37;53;44;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;46%;55%;4 Columbia, SC;59;32;64;44;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;32%;3%;6 Columbus, OH;49;26;58;42;Not as cool;SSE;9;41%;56%;5 Concord, NH;50;21;53;29;Mostly sunny;W;10;49%;11%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;53;50;68;63;Breezy and warmer;S;18;72%;49%;1 Denver, CO;55;30;56;28;Sunny intervals;WNW;8;36%;27%;4 Des Moines, IA;58;39;44;40;Cooler with mist;SSE;11;77%;92%;1 Detroit, MI;50;34;54;41;Decreasing clouds;S;10;47%;66%;4 Dodge City, KS;62;41;71;39;Warmer;E;14;45%;3%;4 Duluth, MN;28;18;29;27;Some afternoon snow;ENE;17;89%;97%;1 El Paso, TX;73;54;75;53;Windy with some sun;WSW;18;38%;1%;5 Fairbanks, AK;17;12;18;11;Partly sunny;NNE;6;85%;5%;2 Fargo, ND;27;12;30;20;Cloudy, p.m. snow;NE;12;80%;100%;1 Grand Junction, CO;48;35;45;39;A bit of a.m. snow;SSE;8;67%;100%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;50;33;52;38;Mainly cloudy;S;9;63%;86%;2 Hartford, CT;52;30;62;34;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;36%;3%;5 Helena, MT;35;25;42;18;Partly sunny;W;8;58%;27%;4 Honolulu, HI;84;75;84;73;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;7;66%;65%;5 Houston, TX;56;54;72;66;Breezy and warmer;SSE;14;77%;36%;2 Indianapolis, IN;51;31;54;42;Clouds and sun;S;10;42%;85%;3 Jackson, MS;56;35;67;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;41%;16%;7 Jacksonville, FL;61;49;67;57;Showers around;NE;12;68%;67%;3 Juneau, AK;42;29;43;34;Afternoon flurries;SE;8;72%;97%;1 Kansas City, MO;61;40;48;46;Morning rain, cooler;SSE;11;79%;95%;1 Knoxville, TN;53;25;61;42;Partly sunny;SE;4;44%;26%;6 Las Vegas, NV;67;50;57;46;Cooler with showers;SSW;15;64%;99%;1 Lexington, KY;51;29;59;44;Partly sunny;SSW;9;35%;72%;5 Little Rock, AR;55;42;54;52;A couple of showers;S;9;59%;97%;3 Long Beach, CA;65;54;63;50;Windy with downpours;WSW;17;77%;100%;1 Los Angeles, CA;64;49;59;47;Windy with downpours;SW;19;80%;100%;1 Louisville, KY;53;30;59;45;Sunny intervals;SSW;10;40%;92%;3 Madison, WI;49;33;52;38;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;62%;88%;1 Memphis, TN;53;40;55;52;Partial sunshine;SSE;10;43%;93%;4 Miami, FL;75;62;78;66;Partly sunny;NE;12;68%;14%;9 Milwaukee, WI;52;34;50;39;Mostly cloudy;S;7;61%;88%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;25;39;34;Bit of rain, snow;SE;12;79%;99%;1 Mobile, AL;58;34;67;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;49%;7%;7 Montgomery, AL;55;34;61;44;Partly sunny;SE;8;36%;2%;7 Mt. Washington, NH;14;10;21;11;Very windy;WNW;42;84%;26%;1 Nashville, TN;52;29;58;47;An afternoon shower;SSE;10;41%;95%;4 New Orleans, LA;57;43;71;55;Warmer with sunshine;SE;10;58%;5%;7 New York, NY;53;38;60;44;Sunny;SW;10;30%;1%;5 Newark, NJ;54;33;63;38;Sunshine;SW;9;29%;2%;5 Norfolk, VA;48;28;60;39;Sunny and milder;SSE;6;45%;0%;6 Oklahoma City, OK;55;46;67;60;Showers around;S;23;77%;63%;2 Olympia, WA;51;38;57;33;Some sun;NE;7;77%;33%;3 Omaha, NE;59;38;46;38;Cooler, morning mist;SSE;14;75%;79%;1 Orlando, FL;69;49;79;59;Warmer;NE;9;57%;12%;8 Philadelphia, PA;53;34;62;38;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;8;30%;2%;5 Phoenix, AZ;72;58;67;56;Showers;S;15;54%;99%;2 Pittsburgh, PA;48;28;58;38;Mostly sunny;SE;8;34%;2%;5 Portland, ME;50;30;50;32;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;51%;5%;4 Portland, OR;49;39;60;39;Milder with some sun;NE;9;62%;14%;4 Providence, RI;51;29;61;35;Sunshine;SSW;9;39%;1%;5 Raleigh, NC;55;28;63;40;Partly sunny;SE;5;36%;0%;6 Reno, NV;52;31;42;30;Colder with a shower;WSW;9;63%;97%;1 Richmond, VA;52;25;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;37%;0%;6 Roswell, NM;71;50;77;55;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;14;32%;3%;6 Sacramento, CA;60;45;53;46;Rain and a t-storm;SE;8;80%;100%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;50;33;52;39;Cloudy and warmer;SE;9;49%;93%;3 San Antonio, TX;59;56;71;67;Warmer;SSE;11;91%;74%;2 San Diego, CA;62;55;62;52;Rain, heavy at times;WSW;23;78%;100%;2 San Francisco, CA;56;46;53;48;Rain, windy, cool;E;22;77%;99%;1 Savannah, GA;59;39;66;55;A shower in places;NE;10;54%;53%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;42;56;39;Partly sunny;NNE;10;72%;31%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;31;24;43;26;A wintry mix;SW;14;78%;88%;1 Spokane, WA;52;38;53;29;Some sun;NE;6;55%;14%;3 Springfield, IL;56;36;47;39;Cooler, p.m. rain;S;15;64%;94%;1 St. Louis, MO;57;38;46;40;Cooler, p.m. rain;SSE;13;66%;98%;2 Tampa, FL;68;46;81;56;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;7;52%;5%;8 Toledo, OH;49;31;55;41;Partly sunny;S;9;47%;81%;5 Tucson, AZ;74;53;72;55;Cloudy and breezy;S;15;42%;88%;3 Tulsa, OK;62;45;60;58;Showers around;SSE;15;77%;72%;1 Vero Beach, FL;69;46;75;60;A couple of showers;E;10;68%;85%;8 Washington, DC;53;29;63;42;Sunny and warmer;SSE;7;31%;0%;5 Wichita, KS;59;43;73;52;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;18;63%;91%;2 Wilmington, DE;52;30;61;38;Sunny and mild;S;9;36%;1%;5 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather