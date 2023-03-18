US Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;45;24;34;23;Windy;W;17;46%;26%;2

Albuquerque, NM;46;30;48;36;Partly sunny;S;11;51%;27%;5

Anchorage, AK;37;31;42;20;An afternoon flurry;ENE;8;49%;41%;2

Asheville, NC;46;22;38;19;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;12;35%;5%;6

Atlanta, GA;52;29;44;26;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;14;35%;8%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;54;31;44;30;Windy;WNW;20;36%;3%;5

Austin, TX;57;38;59;39;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;38%;13%;4

Baltimore, MD;51;29;44;26;Sunshine and breezy;WNW;15;28%;8%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;54;39;51;30;Mainly cloudy, cold;NNE;10;42%;4%;5

Billings, MT;53;29;56;24;Partly sunny;E;11;33%;1%;4

Birmingham, AL;53;28;45;25;Cold with some sun;N;10;36%;8%;6

Bismarck, ND;19;0;30;7;Sunny, not as cold;N;9;88%;3%;4

Boise, ID;54;33;56;39;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;12;46%;72%;2

Boston, MA;51;30;39;27;Partly sunny, breezy;W;20;37%;1%;4

Bridgeport, CT;53;29;42;27;Breezy;W;15;33%;2%;5

Buffalo, NY;36;23;33;30;Cold, a.m. flurries;WSW;22;60%;56%;1

Burlington, VT;40;21;27;20;Snow showers, colder;WSW;15;52%;90%;2

Caribou, ME;42;24;32;16;A little snow;W;14;49%;91%;1

Casper, WY;39;18;41;22;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;20;43%;4%;5

Charleston, SC;64;47;58;40;Partly sunny;N;9;43%;13%;7

Charleston, WV;44;22;40;21;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;9;37%;4%;4

Charlotte, NC;59;34;50;28;Partly sunny, colder;N;8;31%;5%;6

Cheyenne, WY;39;17;49;26;Breezy in the p.m.;W;16;24%;3%;5

Chicago, IL;26;21;42;29;Not as cold;SW;14;48%;3%;5

Cleveland, OH;31;26;37;31;A snow shower;WSW;20;55%;55%;3

Columbia, SC;59;38;52;31;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;7;37%;12%;6

Columbus, OH;33;19;38;22;Cold;WSW;13;47%;3%;5

Concord, NH;47;24;33;20;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;42%;18%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;34;54;39;Some sunshine;SSE;7;37%;1%;7

Denver, CO;45;20;55;28;Partly sunny;WSW;8;29%;3%;5

Des Moines, IA;26;12;42;30;Not as cold;SSW;11;42%;1%;5

Detroit, MI;26;21;41;28;Breezy, not as cold;WSW;17;46%;3%;5

Dodge City, KS;43;13;54;36;Partly sunny, warmer;S;17;29%;1%;6

Duluth, MN;26;9;37;13;Breezy, not as cold;WSW;16;53%;1%;4

El Paso, TX;49;34;56;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;44%;5%;3

Fairbanks, AK;33;14;36;2;Turning sunny;NNE;4;64%;5%;2

Fargo, ND;17;1;30;10;Not as cold;N;11;82%;1%;4

Grand Junction, CO;49;23;50;35;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;41%;26%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;24;21;35;28;Breezy, not as cold;WSW;15;60%;1%;5

Hartford, CT;51;30;40;26;Breezy;W;15;33%;4%;5

Helena, MT;48;21;49;27;Partly sunny;W;7;49%;7%;4

Honolulu, HI;83;73;85;73;An afternoon shower;SSE;9;63%;93%;8

Houston, TX;55;41;58;38;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;40%;7%;3

Indianapolis, IN;27;19;39;23;Partly sunny, cold;SW;11;48%;2%;5

Jackson, MS;52;32;46;26;Turning cloudy, cold;N;10;39%;5%;7

Jacksonville, FL;68;48;64;43;Partial sunshine;N;9;47%;22%;7

Juneau, AK;46;35;42;34;Rain;NE;6;91%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;32;17;44;32;Sunny, but cold;S;8;36%;0%;5

Knoxville, TN;51;22;42;22;Mostly sunny, colder;N;7;39%;7%;6

Las Vegas, NV;66;49;66;54;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;10;25%;91%;2

Lexington, KY;40;19;39;21;Partly sunny, cold;W;9;41%;3%;5

Little Rock, AR;52;27;49;26;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;8;34%;0%;6

Long Beach, CA;76;56;63;56;Occasional rain;ESE;6;65%;97%;2

Los Angeles, CA;77;54;64;53;A little rain;ESE;6;57%;97%;2

Louisville, KY;35;21;41;23;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;9;42%;2%;5

Madison, WI;25;17;41;27;Sunny, not as cold;SW;11;45%;2%;5

Memphis, TN;48;26;43;28;Partly sunny, cold;NE;9;38%;3%;6

Miami, FL;82;69;81;63;Couple of t-storms;N;10;82%;98%;3

Milwaukee, WI;27;20;44;30;Not as cold;SW;14;40%;3%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;25;9;39;23;Sunny, not as cold;SSW;12;52%;0%;4

Mobile, AL;56;37;53;32;Clouds and sun, cool;N;12;37%;4%;6

Montgomery, AL;56;31;46;28;Partly sunny, colder;N;9;33%;11%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;21;-2;2;-6;Windy;WNW;28;80%;72%;1

Nashville, TN;49;23;41;21;Partly sunny, cold;NW;8;36%;4%;6

New Orleans, LA;55;44;53;38;Breezy in the a.m.;N;14;42%;7%;3

New York, NY;54;30;42;32;Breezy;W;17;30%;1%;5

Newark, NJ;53;29;42;28;Breezy;W;15;29%;2%;5

Norfolk, VA;55;38;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;10;34%;14%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;46;24;51;35;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;8;36%;2%;6

Olympia, WA;64;37;57;44;Cooler;SSW;7;72%;96%;1

Omaha, NE;28;11;48;30;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;43%;0%;5

Orlando, FL;85;54;62;50;A t-storm in spots;N;13;62%;92%;2

Philadelphia, PA;53;30;43;29;Breezy;W;16;28%;3%;5

Phoenix, AZ;75;55;73;56;Mostly cloudy, cool;E;10;26%;1%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;39;20;38;24;Breezy and cold;WSW;15;43%;5%;2

Portland, ME;52;28;35;22;Partly sunny, windy;W;19;43%;11%;4

Portland, OR;66;47;55;45;Showers around;S;9;70%;98%;1

Providence, RI;54;29;41;26;Breezy;W;16;35%;1%;5

Raleigh, NC;58;34;50;30;Partly sunny, chilly;N;8;35%;13%;6

Reno, NV;57;39;51;37;Rain, snow;SW;8;61%;97%;2

Richmond, VA;57;31;47;25;Sunshine;NNW;10;30%;11%;5

Roswell, NM;54;32;54;35;Increasingly windy;SSE;14;37%;9%;6

Sacramento, CA;68;54;58;45;Morning rain, cooler;S;15;76%;99%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;51;33;57;40;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;32%;67%;4

San Antonio, TX;51;44;55;40;A shower or two;SSE;7;48%;61%;3

San Diego, CA;74;54;64;57;Partly sunny;SSE;7;63%;79%;3

San Francisco, CA;65;51;59;48;Rain and drizzle;W;19;79%;99%;1

Savannah, GA;61;43;60;38;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;10;44%;13%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;45;60;44;A shower in the p.m.;S;9;51%;93%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;18;3;41;17;Not as cold;S;14;58%;0%;5

Spokane, WA;56;30;58;39;Rather cloudy;E;8;49%;19%;3

Springfield, IL;28;16;39;24;Sunny, but cold;SSW;10;46%;2%;5

St. Louis, MO;31;21;41;24;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;9;41%;1%;5

Tampa, FL;81;54;60;49;A t-storm in spots;NNE;11;61%;93%;2

Toledo, OH;27;21;40;26;Breezy, not as cold;WSW;14;50%;3%;5

Tucson, AZ;70;47;70;52;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;11;31%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;47;22;49;34;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;5;34%;3%;6

Vero Beach, FL;87;64;68;59;Couple of t-storms;N;17;77%;99%;2

Washington, DC;53;30;44;27;Sunny and breezy;WNW;15;26%;6%;5

Wichita, KS;41;15;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;S;10;34%;2%;5

Wilmington, DE;52;29;43;28;Breezy;W;17;28%;2%;5

