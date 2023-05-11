WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 11, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North Central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas...

* Until 1145 AM CDT.

* At 846 AM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding on

Lanana Creek in Nacogdoches. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and Lanana Creek

continues to rise.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Nacogdoches and Appleby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

