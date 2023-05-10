WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1053 PM CDT Wed May 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Angelina

County through 1130 PM CDT...

At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Diboll, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Diboll, Huntington, Burke, Shawnee and Homer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3110 9467 3111 9472 3111 9475 3113 9480

3113 9482 3115 9485 3118 9485 3121 9487

3123 9486 3143 9455 3140 9454 3140 9453

3120 9439 3109 9467

TIME...MOT...LOC 0352Z 238DEG 24KT 3116 9477

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather