SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

233 PM CDT Tue May 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Nacogdoches, Angelina, southern San Augustine and southwestern Sabine

Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Colmesneil, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Diboll, Huntington, Pineland, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla,

Broaddus, McElroy, Shawnee, Homer and Dolan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3110 9465 3109 9467 3110 9474 3115 9485

3125 9487 3147 9432 3117 9370 3116 9391

3114 9404 3111 9406 3103 9447

TIME...MOT...LOC 1932Z 148DEG 20KT 3092 9434

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE

GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS AND HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO...

* AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000

Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI...7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow quickly into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

