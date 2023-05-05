WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

541 AM CDT Fri May 5 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern McCurtain

and northeastern Red River Counties through 645 AM CDT...

At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Manchester, or 13 miles north of Clarksville, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Idabel, Haworth, Garvin, Bokhoma, Farmers Hill, Moon, Cerrogordo,

Harris, Goodwater, Shinewell, Redland, Silver City, Tom, America,

Albion and Holly Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3380 9514 3396 9514 3400 9448 3367 9449

TIME...MOT...LOC 1041Z 260DEG 27KT 3380 9500

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

