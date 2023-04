WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 27, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 172

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SHREVEPORT LA

159 AM CDT THU APR 27 2023

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 172 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HEMPHILL, LUFKIN, NACOGDOCHES,

PINELAND, AND SAN AUGUSTINE.

_____

