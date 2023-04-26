WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 532 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA...SOUTHEASTERN RUSK AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES... At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinehill, or 13 miles southwest of Carthage, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Carthage, Pinehill, Gary City, Lawsonville, Dotson and Fairplay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COLEMAN COMANCHE CORYELL EASTLAND ELLIS ERATH FALLS FREESTONE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD JOHNSON LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS NAVARRO ROBERTSON SAN SABA SOMERVELL WILLIAMSON _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather