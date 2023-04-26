WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Tyler, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Arp around 420 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New

Chapel Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Eastland County in north central Texas...

* At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Star,

or 13 miles south of Cisco, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Eastland County, including the following locations...

Nimrod, Pleasant Hill, Sabanno, Pioneer, Carbon and Okra.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT.

This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW

inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

