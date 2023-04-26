WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 29, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1055 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Red River, Titus, Morris and

Franklin Counties.

For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the

heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and

equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 2.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening to a crest of 21.0 feet early Friday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

