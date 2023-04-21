WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 24, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1135 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and

Nacogdoches Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel

parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel

road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a

foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River

looking downstream.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 160.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow morning to a crest of 161.1 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday

morning.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

