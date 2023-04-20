WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

548 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCCURTAIN...WESTERN BOWIE...NORTHERN MORRIS...

NORTHERN TITUS AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES...

At 548 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 14 miles northwest of De Kalb to near Boxelder to near

Wilkerson, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Mount Pleasant, Clarksville, Boxelder, De Kalb, Naples, Us 259 And I

30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Avery, Annona, Almont,

Beaverdams, Harts Bluff, Goodlake, Lydia, English, Tom and Cuthand.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Schleicher and northwestern Menard Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 547 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084, or 10 miles west of

Fort Mckavett, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Fort Mckavett, Camp Sol Mayer, The Intersection Of Us-

190 And Ranch Road 2084 and Adams.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3074 10034 3091 10039 3106 9994 3082 9982

TIME...MOT...LOC 2247Z 254DEG 23KT 3085 10028

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Hill County in central Texas...

Southwestern Ellis County in north central Texas...

West central Navarro County in north central Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillsboro,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Hillsboro, Italy, Maypearl, Blooming Grove, Bynum, Carl's Corner,

Aquilla Lake, Milford, Frost, Abbott, Mertens, Lovelace, Avalon,

Brandon, Irene, Forreston, Five Points and Peoria.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 357 and 369.

Interstate 35W between mile markers 1 and 6.

Interstate 35E between mile markers 371 and 391.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

