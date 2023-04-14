WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

913 PM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 915 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 162.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum stage in the 24 hours ending at

8:30 PM CDT Friday was 162.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 161.6 feet

Wednesday evening.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

