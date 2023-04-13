WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1008 PM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Trinity, Houston,

Angelina and Polk Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Neches River Near Diboll.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.6 feet Tuesday

evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

- At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 162.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 162.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.6

feet early Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

